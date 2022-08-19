ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Lowered to $7.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ASLN opened at $0.88 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
