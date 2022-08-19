ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Lowered to $7.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.88 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.