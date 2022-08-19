Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 104,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

