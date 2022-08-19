Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $576,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.