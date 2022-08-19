Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 97,055 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 759,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 216,523 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 187,643 shares during the period.

BSJM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.29. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

