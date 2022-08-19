Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 725,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,575,000 after buying an additional 67,427 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Mondelez International by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 273,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,117. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.