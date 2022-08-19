Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

