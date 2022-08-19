Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 19,740 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,907,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

