Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

