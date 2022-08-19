Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 978 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,010,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,404,000 after acquiring an additional 569,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.37. 955,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

