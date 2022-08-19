Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 167,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

