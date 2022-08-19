Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont Sells 4,124 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $20,743.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

ATRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

