Atlantic Securities Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $190.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.21.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $209.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $492.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.