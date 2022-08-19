Atlantic Securities Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $190.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.21.
Illumina Stock Performance
Illumina stock opened at $209.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $492.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
