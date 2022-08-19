Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,423 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.53% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.