Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,423 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.53% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

