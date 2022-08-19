Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $50.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

