Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.