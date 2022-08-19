Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 208,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

