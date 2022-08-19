Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMO opened at $104.87 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.