Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

DFS stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

