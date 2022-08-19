Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

