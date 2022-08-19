Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

