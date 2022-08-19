Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,515 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

