Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

