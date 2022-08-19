Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $14.03 on Friday, reaching $269.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

