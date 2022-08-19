Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.42.
Atlassian Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ TEAM traded down $14.03 on Friday, reaching $269.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
