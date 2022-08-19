Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Shares Down 30.7%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 30.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 7,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 30.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

