Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:AI opened at C$12.61 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a current ratio of 99.24. The stock has a market cap of C$542.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0347826 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

