Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Upgraded at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:AI opened at C$12.61 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a current ratio of 99.24. The stock has a market cap of C$542.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0347826 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.