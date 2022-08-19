ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,186,245.00 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00.

ATA opened at C$45.18 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.7112021 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATA. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

