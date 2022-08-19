AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 756,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,868,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,162,000 after purchasing an additional 420,770 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

