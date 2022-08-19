aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Insider Activity

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.