Avalaunch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $479,117.00 (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $479,117.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.