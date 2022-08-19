Avalaunch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $479,117.00 (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $479,117.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Avalaunch Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Avalaunch Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.