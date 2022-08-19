Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

