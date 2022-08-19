AXIS Token Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $215.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,988.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00070155 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

