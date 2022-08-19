Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 36.2 %

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $15.36 on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 427,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

