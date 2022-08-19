Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) PT Raised to C$15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AYASF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

