Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. Azenta has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

