Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $130,760.29

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $130,760.29 and approximately $38.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

