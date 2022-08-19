B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,359 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.08 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

