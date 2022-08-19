B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 771 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

MMM opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

