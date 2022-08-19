B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

