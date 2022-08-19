B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.