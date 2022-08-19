B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $294.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

