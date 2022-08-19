B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 371,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.