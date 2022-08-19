B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,029 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.