Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $239.41 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00026496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $239.41 million and $36.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,613,921 coins and its circulating supply is 42,908,812 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

