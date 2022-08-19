Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 325,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,047,914 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $61.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ball Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

