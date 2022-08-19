Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 5.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 206,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,412,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.26.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

