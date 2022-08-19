Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.86. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 5,151 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

