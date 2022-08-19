Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.24), with a volume of 749906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.40 ($1.14).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £459.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.50.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

