Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 859,972 shares.The stock last traded at $62.69 and had previously closed at $63.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

