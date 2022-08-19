Barclays Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.35.

ETSY stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,375 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

