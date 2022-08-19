Barclays Boosts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

